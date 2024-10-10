Vorteilswelt
Wasn't the reason:

Surprising! This is how much Klopp earns at Red Bull

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 17:37

As Red Bull's new "Global Head of Soccer", Jürgen Klopp has probably accepted significant losses. According to reports, the German still earned over 20 million euros a year at Liverpool. At Red Bull, on the other hand, it is allegedly between eight and eleven million. 

According to "Bild", the most important thing for Klopp, in contrast to his commitment at Liverpool, was no longer being responsible for everything in the day-to-day business of a world club at Red Bull. This was another reason why he accepted that he would only receive around half of his previous salary at the Bulls. 

This is said to be between eight and eleven million. Still a good salary for the 57-year-old. His future area of responsibility will include all of the Group's clubs on a total of four continents. 

Four continents, but more freedom
While Klopp will probably only be involved in an advisory capacity at the "flagships" from Leipzig and Salzburg, there are bigger tasks elsewhere. At Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil, Omiya Ardija in Japan and Red Bulls New York in the USA, the former top coach will have a greater influence on the coach, squad and structure.

Oliver Mintzlaff (Bild: Getty Images/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mark Thompson)
Oliver Mintzlaff
(Bild: Getty Images/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mark Thompson)

The structural development of these clubs is still lagging far behind. "I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs, but ultimately I am part of an organization that is unique, innovative and future-oriented," explained Klopp himself. 

Red Bull manager Oliver Mintzlaff is to give Klopp more freedom in the fulfillment of his duties if the development fits at the same time. In future, the 57-year-old could decide for himself when, where and how he appears. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
