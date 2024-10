Southgate doesn’t want to hear any more about team manager jobs

"England was an affair of the heart"

After such a big task, you have to give your body and mind the time they need. In all likelihood, he will never take over another national team. "That is unlikely. England was an affair of the heart," emphasized the former team player. Southgate was recently linked with a move to Manchester United. "A return to club soccer? That depends on what role it is," said Southgate. We may know more about where his path takes him in 2026.