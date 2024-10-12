Questions and answers
My blood lipids are too high: what can I do about it?
Elevated cholesterol can lead to atherosclerosis and subsequently to heart attacks and strokes. It is therefore important to know your own values and to lower them if necessary. Dr. Christian Mate, a general practitioner, has all the information and contact points for those affected here and on KroneMED.
In contrast to risk factors such as obesity and cigarette consumption, elevated cholesterol levels are hidden and only a blood test can show whether there is a need for action. Together with your GP, however, you can get the risk factor "high cholesterol" under control.
How your general practitioner can help
Elevated blood lipids are usually noticed for the first time during a check-up with your GP. Based on an assessment of your individual risk, he or she will then suggest a cholesterol target, which will initially be pursued with lifestyle measures and, if necessary, medication. Particular attention will be paid to the so-called LDL cholesterol. When this is elevated, it is increasingly deposited in the vascular wall, which leads to narrowing of the arteries and thus to atherosclerosis. To prevent this from happening, LDL cholesterol should be lowered.
Discuss with your GP what your individual target value is. At the weekend and/or at night, you can also call the health hotline 1450 if you have any health-related questions. You can also find information on common health issues at the GP practice at kronemed.at. The health portal at gesundheit.gv.at provides you with a comprehensive range of information on the Internet.
Good to know
Heart attacks, strokes and peripheral arterial occlusive disease (PAD), also known as "intermittent claudication", are serious illnesses that are often promoted by risk factors such as high blood lipids.
Several measures are necessary to reduce elevated blood lipids. First and foremost, these include lifestyle changes: overall fat consumption should be reduced, in particular by avoiding animal fats and convenience foods. It is also important to lose weight if you are overweight or obese. In addition, a diet with more fruit and vegetables is recommended, as well as regular physical activity in the form of endurance training.
In many cases, medication, so-called "lipid-lowering drugs", are required to further lower blood lipid levels and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.
Other risk factors for heart attacks/strokes are
- Elevated blood lipids
- High blood pressure (hypertension)
- being overweight
- Lack of exercise
- Cigarette smoking
- Diabetesmellitus ("diabetes")
- Chronic kidney disease
- Familial risk
Your specialist in internal medicine
The GP usually works closely with a cardiologist or diabetologist, especially for patients who have already had a heart attack or stroke, or for patients with difficult-to-treat diabetes mellitus. Patients can also be referred to an internal medicine specialist for the management of high blood pressure, another important risk factor for atherosclerosis alongside elevated blood lipids.
Some hospital departments, e.g. in the fields of cardiology or diabetology/metabolic diseases, have special lipid outpatient clinics. Here, new forms of treatment, such as antibody therapy, can be used under certain conditions for patients who do not reach their target values despite treatment by their GP. Advice on a healthy diet and physical activity is also usually offered in such outpatient clinics. A particular focus of lipid outpatient clinics is the diagnosis and treatment of so-called familial hypercholesterolemia. This is a genetic disorder of the lipid metabolism that is associated with greatly increased LDL cholesterol levels.
Other points of contact for those affected by high blood lipid levels are
Internist: If you already have a cardiovascular disease, your GP will send you for an internal examination to better assess your individual risk. This will usually be with a cardiologist. If you are at high risk and have a lipid metabolism disorder that is difficult to treat, a metabolic specialist may be consulted.
- Dietician: The right diet can play an important role in high cholesterol. Dieticians, for example in the team of a primary care center or as part of a cure, can advise you on this. During a cure, measures are taken to reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease by changing your lifestyle.
Pharmacist: Like your doctor, your pharmacy is your point of contact when it comes to taking medication. You can also get advice on the use of herbal remedies. If you suffer from a chronic illness, you should also discuss the use of over-the-counter herbal medicines with your GP in advance.
