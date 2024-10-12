My blood lipids are too high: what can I do about it?

Heart attacks, strokes and peripheral arterial occlusive disease (PAD), also known as "intermittent claudication", are serious illnesses that are often promoted by risk factors such as high blood lipids.



Several measures are necessary to reduce elevated blood lipids. First and foremost, these include lifestyle changes: overall fat consumption should be reduced, in particular by avoiding animal fats and convenience foods. It is also important to lose weight if you are overweight or obese. In addition, a diet with more fruit and vegetables is recommended, as well as regular physical activity in the form of endurance training.

In many cases, medication, so-called "lipid-lowering drugs", are required to further lower blood lipid levels and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Other risk factors for heart attacks/strokes are