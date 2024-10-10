“Altach made a great effort for me”

The name Ingolitsch is not unknown in Altach, Sandro has been playing in the Rheindorf since last year. Before Fabio came on as coach, the two brothers had a short relationship: "If Sandro hadn't wanted me as coach, I would have turned him down. He will be treated like everyone else. Before and after that, we are brothers." Fabio Ingolitsch considers himself and his brother to be professional enough to be able to distinguish between their professional and private lives.