Neo-coach Ingolitsch:
“Altach made a great effort for me”
Altach have their new head coach, Fabio Ingolitsch succeeds Joachim Standfest. This means that two Ingolitschs will now be training with the Rheindörfler, as Fabio's brother Sandro has been kicking a ball at Schnabelholz since last year. But that won't be a problem, the new coach makes clear.
Fabio Ingolitsch is SCR Altach's 22nd coach in the Bundesliga. The Salzburg native has been in the Rheindorf since yesterday. The 32-year-old led his first training session in the afternoon. "I sensed that Altach made a great effort to recruit me and invested a lot of energy in my appointment. I would like to thank them for the trust they have placed in me as a young coach," said Ingolitsch on his appointment as head coach of the Vorarlberg Bundesliga club.
The name Ingolitsch is not unknown in Altach, Sandro has been playing in the Rheindorf since last year. Before Fabio came on as coach, the two brothers had a short relationship: "If Sandro hadn't wanted me as coach, I would have turned him down. He will be treated like everyone else. Before and after that, we are brothers." Fabio Ingolitsch considers himself and his brother to be professional enough to be able to distinguish between their professional and private lives.
Thanks to FC Zurich
SCRA sporting director Roland Kirchler had been in contact with the new coach for some time and thanked FC Zurich for releasing the Salzburg native, who was hired as U21 coach just two and a half months ago, on reasonable terms. "The talks with Fabio made it clear to all of us that we want to go down the future path with him," said Kirchler.
The Tyrolean hopes that Ingolitsch will bring a more attractive and modern style of soccer to the Rheindorf in the coming months. Coach Ingolitsch: "The squad is very exciting. I'm convinced that we can build a bright future together."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
