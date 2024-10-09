A new “bridge” will be built on the banks of the Danube by 2027

Ramp will ultimately cost Linz one million euros

It is expected to cost around three million euros to implement, although the city will probably only have to cover a third of the costs itself in the end. "I have already received the promise of financial support from the state from Transport Minister Günther Steinkellner, who also very much welcomes the project. We are also getting another part from the federal government's climate action funding." However, it will still take some time to implement the project; Hajart expects it to be completed by mid-2027.