Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Footpath and cycle path

A new “bridge” will be built on the banks of the Danube by 2027

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 17:02

For decades, there has been a desire for a crossing for cyclists and pedestrians - this is now being built, but only parallel to the Danube. By mid-2027, another bridge will be docked onto the Nibelungen Bridge - a ramp for pedestrians and cyclists. Cost for Linz: around one million euros.

0 Kommentare

In October 2020, the then FP city deputy and traffic officer Markus Hein touted the spindle ramps - so-called "spiral towers" - as the ultimate solution for cycling on the Nibelungen Bridge. He wanted to realize these by the time the Westring Bridge was approved.

It has been known since last year at the latest that the spiral towers will never be built, as in November 2023 - as reported - the city senate unanimously approved the preliminary planning for a new pedestrian and cycle ramp between the bridgehead and the access road to Lentos. This preliminary planning now appears to have been completed, as VP city deputy Martin Hajart announced: "From October 28, through traffic will no longer flow across the main square. And I am preparing the next step: the better connection of the main square and the Nibelungen Bridge to the Donaulände."

Crosswalk will be history
Directly "docked" to the Nibelungen Bridge, a 3.76-metre-wide ramp - effectively a new bridge running parallel to the Danube - is to be built in future. The crosswalk at the level of the 90-degree bend will then be history after its construction, as VP city deputy Martin Hajart explains: "Thanks to the new ramp, the crosswalk, which would no longer be approved in this day and age without traffic lights, is no longer necessary. Removing it will make traffic flow more smoothly there."

The crosswalk at the 90-degree bend will be removed as soon as the ramp is completed. (Bild: tragwerkstatt Ziviltechniker GmbH)
The crosswalk at the 90-degree bend will be removed as soon as the ramp is completed.
(Bild: tragwerkstatt Ziviltechniker GmbH)

Ramp will ultimately cost Linz one million euros
It is expected to cost around three million euros to implement, although the city will probably only have to cover a third of the costs itself in the end. "I have already received the promise of financial support from the state from Transport Minister Günther Steinkellner, who also very much welcomes the project. We are also getting another part from the federal government's climate action funding." However, it will still take some time to implement the project; Hajart expects it to be completed by mid-2027.

Zitat Icon

The new ramp will be a milestone for bikers and pedestrians - and it will not only provide an important boost for trade in the city center, but also a cool view of the Danube.

Martin Hajart, Linzer VP-Stadtvize und Mobilitätsreferent

AEC ramp to be widened
Things are also on track on the other side of the Danube. Here, the existing AEC ramp is simply being widened and made permeable for safety reasons with an open steel bar railing. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf