“Very sad how our handball is dying out in Upper Austria”

"Makes no sense!"

After all, there are only two clubs left that can field female teams. Not least because the women's team of men's champions HC Linz, which was founded two years ago, also stopped playing in the summer. "The problem was that some of the players focused on their families. So it doesn't make sense to put together a team at the moment," says Linz manager Uwe Schneider, who hopes to be able to put together a strong team in five years' time thanks to talent development and the hype surrounding this year's European Handball Championship in Austria.