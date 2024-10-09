No release yet
Compensation for households due to faecal water
The task force met a total of 14 times due to the contaminated drinking water in Klagenfurt. And while 70,000 of the 100,000 inhabitants can already consume the water again, the rest still have to wait. "It will take at least another two weeks," says Stadtwerke board member Erwin Smole.
The contaminated drinking water in the state capital is far from being cleared up. While 70,000 of the 100,000 inhabitants can already consume the water again, the rest still have to wait. "It will take at least another two weeks," says Stadtwerke board member Erwin Smole. The reason for this: "There must be no elevated levels for five days in a row. Then there will be two more three-day waits for approval. That takes time."
And although 30,000 people in Klagenfurt still have to do without their drinking water, the help of the army is no longer needed. "From Saturday, water will only be distributed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the municipal utilities in Krassnig-Straße. Villach is providing us with a mobile UV system for this purpose," says Smole. He also makes it clear that there will be no restrictions on distribution. "Everyone can take as much as they want." 500,000 liters of water have already been distributed.
26 million liters of water flow through Klagenfurt every day, "only one eighth was contaminated on 20 September." This is likely to have happened in the west of the city. For this reason, the districts have not yet been released and are still being sampled daily, just like all other parts of the city. Up to 100 samples are taken every day.
While Mayor Christian Scheider is campaigning for compensation for households, expert Hans-Peter Hutter warns against negligent handling of the contaminated water: "Although illness is not to be expected, a doctor should be consulted in an emergency." To date, only one family has suffered from gastrointestinal problems.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.