End of an era
Official! Schicker transfer to Hoffenheim fixed
What the "Krone" has already reported is now official! Andreas Schicker is leaving Sturm Graz to become the new managing director of TSG Hoffenheim. This was confirmed by the Kraichgau club on Wednesday. This marks the end of a successful era in Styria.
"Andreas Schicker takes over sporting responsibility at TSG Hoffenheim - Frank Briel returns to the management", explained the Bundesliga club on Instagram.
Sturm, in turn, published an emotional video of Schicker thanking everyone. It is with a heavy heart that Graz says goodbye to Schicker, who not only won the hearts of Sturm fans with his successes.
"Andreas Schicker was the absolute ideal solution. He stands for exceptional quality work and therefore for success. The talks with him were characterized by a high level of professionalism and trust," explains Jörg Albrecht, 1st Chairman of the e.V. and majority shareholder of Hoffenheim's soccer GmbH, and continues: "The entire management is excellently positioned in the new constellation and will lead TSG into a positive future."
Words of praise from Hopp
"Andreas Schicker stands for a clear playing philosophy and has built up an excellent reputation in the industry in recent years thanks to his skillful transfers of young talent. We are delighted to have won him for TSG Hoffenheim," added patron Dietmar Hopp.
Schicker worked his way up in Graz from chief scout and video analyst to managing director of sport in just a few years. After taking office in May 2020, a real era of success developed at the Styrian club. They finished second in the championship in 2022 and 2023 and also lifted the ÖFB Cup in 2023. Last season, they finally won the double and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.
Anticipation for Schicker
"The German Bundesliga has always been a goal I've worked towards. I've never made a secret of that. So it's all the nicer now that my move to TSG has worked out," said Schicker himself. Hoffenheim is an exciting club with an incredible amount of potential and a youth development program that has been outstanding for years. "I'm really looking forward to getting to know the team, the coaching team, the staff and everyone else at the club," concluded the 38-year-old.
As the new Director of Sport, Schicker will be supported by Frank Kramer, who will take on the position of Director of Sport and act as a link between the TSG academy and the Hoffenheim professionals, the club explained in a press release.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
