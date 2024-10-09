Official! Schicker transfer to Hoffenheim fixed

Anticipation for Schicker

"The German Bundesliga has always been a goal I've worked towards. I've never made a secret of that. So it's all the nicer now that my move to TSG has worked out," said Schicker himself. Hoffenheim is an exciting club with an incredible amount of potential and a youth development program that has been outstanding for years. "I'm really looking forward to getting to know the team, the coaching team, the staff and everyone else at the club," concluded the 38-year-old.