Private jet vacations: 520,000 tons of CO2 emissions

Greenpeace calls for an EU-wide ban on private jets

With its high number of landings, Salzburg ranked tenth among the 45 airports surveyed in Europe. Private jet traffic increased significantly, particularly during the Salzburg Festival. According to the Greenpeace analysis, private jets in Klagenfurt caused more than half of the CO2 emissions in just four months during the summer months. Greenpeace is therefore once again calling for an EU-wide ban on private jets.