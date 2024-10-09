State of Salzburg cuts 100 positions

Talks were held between Schwaiger and the staff representatives on Tuesday. They discussed a previously promised reduction in working hours to 38.5 hours per week. However, Schwaiger demanded that the upcoming pay rise for civil servants should be far lower than calculated. An absurdity for the staff representatives of the FCG and FSG: they unanimously wanted a reduction only with full wage compensation. Josef Sailer from the FSG is furious: "Politicians have created one department after the other and created positions for government employees. Now suddenly there's no more money."