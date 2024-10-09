Government formation
Mölzer: “Blood will flow in this political thriller”
In the current "political duel" on krone.tv between Eva Glawischnig and Andreas Mölzer, in addition to the current formation of the federal government, the trembling of many state governors before the next state elections is also discussed. For example, Styria, where elections will be held in November, and Burgenland, where state elections will be held next year, could be governed by a blue state governor in future.
Andreas Mölzer reports on federal government rumors that much has already been agreed behind the scenes for a Zuckerl coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS: "Lists of ministers are already being drawn up." For Mölzer, it seems as if the future government, which he describes as a 'coalition of loser parties', has already been finalized behind the scenes: "But the official negotiations will drag on. It will be a political thriller and blood will flow."
Eva Glawischnig believes that the SPÖ in particular will have to accept massive losses compared to Andreas Babler's election program: "After the election, no party is really rumbling yet. That does seem strange. Only in the SPÖ was the cacophony already in full swing the next day. The SPÖ's result in Burgenland is interesting: Hans Peter Doskozil is highly nervous. Because he was always the SPÖ's right-wing interpreter, but it didn't work. His recipe did not work. Only in Vienna is there no trembling. The SPÖ has even made some gains there."
Mölzer, dryly: "The National Council election was a political death of the landlord. In many federal states, the parties of the provincial governors have been severely punished."
Duel at eye level
The duelists believe that the upcoming Vorarlberg election on Sunday will set the course for future black-blue cooperation. Mölzer: "Bitschi from the FPÖ is expecting a duel at eye level with Wallner from the ÖVP."
Glawischnig's dry reply: "Wallner is not very conspicuous for a Vorarlberger. He has also called for a duel for first place. There will be one on Sunday."
Budget disaster is election fraud
The current budget disaster of the federal government fills both duelists with great concern. Mölzer: "Just two or three days after the election, disastrous reports on the current budget situation suddenly appeared. This is election fraud and a mess. Every new head of government must now give a 'blood, sweat and tears speech' at the start of their term of office."
When asked why, in the case of a possible sugar coalition, only the option with the NEOS was ever discussed, but never the option with the Greens, Glawischnig replied defensively: "The poor Green election result was a clear sign from the voters."
