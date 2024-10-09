Mölzer: “Blood will flow in this political thriller”

Eva Glawischnig believes that the SPÖ in particular will have to accept massive losses compared to Andreas Babler's election program: "After the election, no party is really rumbling yet. That does seem strange. Only in the SPÖ was the cacophony already in full swing the next day. The SPÖ's result in Burgenland is interesting: Hans Peter Doskozil is highly nervous. Because he was always the SPÖ's right-wing interpreter, but it didn't work. His recipe did not work. Only in Vienna is there no trembling. The SPÖ has even made some gains there."