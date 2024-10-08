Lavished with luxury
Dispute over Rolex for engagement ends in court
Luxury in excess: a 32-year-old man not only lavished his now ex-girlfriend with jewelry and clothes, but also paid for her to have plastic surgery. The Serbian man bought his sweetheart a Rolex for their engagement. Because the 23-year-old did not return the expensive watch after the break-up, she is now on trial for infidelity before a judge in Vienna.
A diamond bracelet, designer bags, brand-name clothes: The 32-year-old literally showered his girlfriend with expensive gifts during their relationship. The Serbian even treated his sweetheart to a breast operation.
Rolex for the engagement
Finally, a trip to Turkey - including an engagement ring - was to make their happiness perfect. And to top it all off: a Rolex for him and her. "We wanted to go in a partner look," explains the witness. So he bought the 23-year-old a Rolex Datejust for 19,500 euros.
"I don't return gifts"
However, their love did not last long after the extravagant engagement. The couple broke up on May 26. "He sent me a photo with another woman. He cheated on me," explained the 23-year-old in the Vienna provincial court. And then her ex-boyfriend wanted the expensive Rolex back without further ado. "That's not his watch. It's my watch. I don't give gifts," said the young woman - who is now accused of infidelity.
It's not his watch. It's my watch. I don't give gifts.
23-jährige Angeklagte im Wiener Landesgericht
Because what she had seen as a generous gesture, the 32-year-old describes as an investment. She would only have been allowed to wear the watch, but he would always have had the papers. The plan was to sell it for a profit. However, the Serbian did not want other expensive gifts back. The judge was interested: "What was the most expensive thing you ever gave her?" - "The pussies. Just the operation."
Luxury was the order of the day
The young defendant's defence lawyer David Jodlbauer then emphasized that luxury gifts and an expensive lifestyle were an integral part of the relationship. "There is no reason for me to doubt that the Rolex was also a gift," Jodlbauer pleads for an acquittal. And in case of doubt, the verdict will be legally binding.
So for the time being, the 23-year-old can keep the watch. It remains to be seen whether the case will be taken to civil court. In any case, embezzlement is off the table.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
