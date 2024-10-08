Patrol car rammed
Drug driver (18) stopped by gunfire in Vienna
A young man, only 18 years old and high on drugs, is said to have raced through Vienna in a stolen car on Monday evening. While fleeing from the police, the driver raced through several red traffic lights and seriously endangered cars and passers-by. An officer then pulled out his service weapon and fired several shots.
Because the young man attracted the attention of officers in Penzing due to his illegal driving, he was ordered to stop. But this was out of the question for the hooligan, who fled out of town in the direction of Breitenfurter Straße. Despite being pursued by several police cars, the 18-year-old stepped on the gas pedal again and continued to drive despite the red traffic lights, putting several passers-by in danger.
In the meantime, investigators were able to establish that the getaway car was a stolen car.
In the Hadikgasse area, the driver finally rammed into a patrol car parked across the road and drove towards an officer. The officer had no choice but to pull out his service weapon and fire several shots to stop the driver. The 18-year-old was finally apprehended in Kaltenbäckgasse ...
Several bags of cocaine in the car
Without a driver's license, the drunk driver was finally arrested. Several small bags, suspected cocaine and a blank-firing pistol were discovered and seized in the vehicle. In addition, a medical officer was able to determine that he was impaired by narcotics. The man was released after questioning.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.