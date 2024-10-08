Facebook group
Uproar over questionable postings in Team Dosko
Anti-Israel, pro-Hamas, against Ukraine, praise for a dictator - highly questionable videos appeared on the SPÖ's Facebook page.
A year ago, the attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists caused deep consternation. Thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, hundreds of fighters from the Islamist Palestinian organization attacked villages and a music festival. More than 1200 victims were killed and 251 hostages abducted. The horror and suffering was compounded by false allegations and conspiracy theories, which have played a major role in the Middle East conflict ever since.
Posts on Facebook that portray Israel as the perpetrator rather than the victim are all the more astonishing. The link to one such short video could be found in the Team Dosko Facebook group. "The massacre of October 7, 2023 is not clearly seen as an inhumane terrorist attack. On the contrary, reference is made to an alleged earlier incident when Israeli snipers fired on the civilian population in the Gaza Strip without warning," reports a political observer.
"Standing up for those who need to defend themselves"
The response from the governor's office was prompt: "We are clearly on the side of those who are under threat and have to defend themselves." The province of Burgenland is aware of its Jewish roots and tradition. The administrators of the Facebook group Team Dosko, which mainly includes SPÖ members, are familiar with certain senders of sensitive postings.
In the current case, the dubious postings were not known and were deleted immediately after the "Krone" inquiry. The sender of the dubious videos has been banned from Team Dosko. An ominous internet video directed against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the announced eight billion US dollars in military aid also caused a shake of the head.
"It describes Ukraine as a neo-Nazi military junta. The controversial president of Venezuela, on the other hand, who rules in an authoritarian manner, is given roses," it says. The video in the Team Dosko group has been deleted!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
