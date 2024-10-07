Vorteilswelt
Brother rushes to help

Forestry accident: worker (68) swept away by tree

Nachrichten
07.10.2024 18:26

Tragic accident in a forest in the municipality of Arnoldstein: After the 12-metre fir tree was felled, it slid down the slope and swept the 68-year-old forestry worker away. Seriously injured!

0 Kommentare

Together with his brother, a 68-year-old man was engaged in logging work in a forest near the Krainberg in the district of Villach Land on Monday afternoon. An approx. 12 meter high fir tree with a diameter of approx. 35 cm was to be brought down - in such a way that it would fall uphill. Which it eventually did.

However, due to the extremely steep and damp forest terrain, the mighty tree did not stay in place and slid down the slope. The forester himself also slipped and was pulled down by a branch of the tree. His brother, who was working not far from the accident site, heard the victim's screams, rushed to help and alerted the emergency services.

By helicopter to hospital
The 68-year-old was transported by the crew of the C11 and a member of the mountain rescue team using a mountain bag to a location accessible to the helicopter, then rescued using a rope and flown to Villach Regional Hospital.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf