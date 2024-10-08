ÖSV aces already tested
Will there be a lace-up boot revolution in the Ski World Cup?
Is a revolution on the horizon ahead of the upcoming World Cup season? As the "Krone" investigated, the Vorarlberg ski and boot manufacturer Head has been working on a completely new closure system for racing for some time. Downhill ace Vinc Kriechmayr and youngster Lukas Feurstein have already tested the prototypes.
What exactly is it all about? Last November, Head figurehead Vincent Kriechmayr competed in the two training runs for the legendary "Birds of Prey" downhill race in Beaver Creek (US) with a ski boot prototype that is not fastened with four buckles as usual, but is "laced" using the BOA Fit - a twist lock system.
A system that was developed in the USA in 2001 and has since found its way into many areas, from snowboarding to cycling, golf, running and touring ski boots. Some manufacturers are already using BOA Fit closures in alpine mass sports too, but mostly in combination with buckles in the shaft area. The Head prototype, however, completely dispenses with buckles and uses a twist lock for both the foot and the shaft area.
Feurstein already tested in race trim
The revolutionary "lace-up boot" version of the "Raptor" boot has not yet been used in the World Cup. But he did at the Austrian Championships in April 2024, where 23-year-old Lukas Feurstein from Mellau raced to a bronze medal in the super-G behind Raphael Haaser and Otmar Striedinger with a revised prototype and repositioned twist locks.
When asked by "Krone", the Kennelbach-based ski manufacturer was tight-lipped and refused to comment on the current status and development of the project. The fact is: as long as the new material is not faster than the old one, athletes will probably continue to rely on buckles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.