Because the budget is missing
Graz: Reininghaus will not get a youth center after all
City Councillor Hohensinner (ÖVP) has been promised a budget of 16.5 million euros for children and youth work in Graz. Because there is not enough money, the construction of the new Reininghaus youth center has to be put on hold. But there are rays of hope: two other projects in Straßgang and Eggenberg/Lend are on track.
Last week, the office of City Councillor for Youth Kurt Hohensinner (ÖVP) received an email from the Graz Finance Directorate: the construction of the Reininghaus youth center, which was planned for 2022, has been canceled. "Reininghaus was conceived as a youth center from the very beginning. Considering that 10,000 people will live there, this is really disappointing," says Hohensinner.
Moreover, the rejection was made against the background of increasing demand. In the new district on the right-hand side of the Mur, young people repeatedly caused riots and police interventions last year -- we reported. Mobile youth workers were able to help de-escalate the situation. While ten percent of young people in Graz were reached in 2022, this figure had risen to 12.6 percent by 2023. "Saving on young people means saving on the future," Hohensinner is certain.
Two youth projects on track
According to the new budget planning, a total of 16.5 million euros has been promised to the Youth City Council - "with this two percent increase, however, we can only maintain what already exists and not expand it", he explains. The introduction of a mobile youth center and the hoped-for expansion of mobile youth work are thus moving into the distance.
However, there are both bright and dark sides, says the youth councillor. Two major projects are finally on track: the renovation of the "Login" youth center in Straßgang for 1.6 million euros by 2026 and the new construction of the "EggenLend" center for 2.6 million euros by next year.
Punching bag, Playstation and pizza oven
The latter is currently still temporarily housed in a container. However, sports areas, a park and a wood-clad building with a terrace are soon to be built here. "The youth café is the centerpiece," explains Markus Schabler, head of the open youth work department. There will also be a small workshop, a workshop room and a girls' room as a "safe space". The interior is usually created over time: punching bags, a table football table, a pizza oven or even a Playstation.
Here at Starhemberggasse 32, young people will be able to "experience things together", says Schabler. In addition, family counseling - called "Family Plus" - will be offered in the same building in the future. Completion is planned for summer or early fall 2025. A team of four will run the store - male employees in particular are constantly being sought, explains Schabler.
As the City of Graz's budget negotiations have not yet been finalized, there is still some hope for further funding, even if all departments have to make savings. Hohensinner is optimistic that a further 3.8 million euros for child and youth welfare should be included in the budget. The two also want to fight for the 14th Graz youth center in Reininghaus: "We'll keep at it," they say.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
