Opening of the will
Richard Lugner: May his last will and testament be done
The heirs had long known what was in store for them when Richard Lugner's will was opened in Vienna's Döbling district on Monday. His daughter Jacqueline and her husband Leo stayed away from the appointment (their grief over the loss is still too great), but widow Simone and Lugner's son Alexander were present at the notary's office.
Everything had been building up to this appointment for days: Richard Lugner's will (he died on August 12) was opened on Monday. There had been much speculation beforehand about who would inherit what. Everything was already clear to everyone beforehand - the deceased had always looked after his flock during his lifetime.
Formation of camps, despite clarity?
While Jacqueline and Leo Lugner were and are not available for comment (the grief is still too great), widow Simone went straight into the media pool and spoke about the loss of her job (she was made redundant at Lugner City) and that there was a division within the family. However, only she, her lawyer and Richard Lugner's son Alexander were present at the notary's office.
Future of Lugner City secured
The fact that at the same time there was more or less a wildfire that things were no longer looking good for Lugner City was immediately refuted by managing director Gerald Friede when he stated that the future of the building was definitely secure. Just as certain as who would inherit what. This was because all parties knew in advance what they would receive on a pro rata basis.
The fact that they had accepted the inheritance conditionally was only due to the fact that an inventory had to be made. This will now take some time and will hopefully help to restore some calm. So not much will happen in this respect over the next few months, except perhaps that Richard Lugner's last will and testament will be carried out after all.
He once said (see video recorded by a guest) at a celebration: "There are three beneficiaries at Lugner City. Jacky, my son(note: son Alexander) and me. And when I'm gone, only a blood relative can succeed me. And finally, if Jacky should ever have a baby, then the whole of Lugner City would be under her command."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
