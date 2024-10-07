What happens now
Nehammer and Babler in the Hofburg: the game is afoot
The Hofburg talks following the National Council elections continued on Monday. However, the talks between Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler were not much smarter. Behind the scenes, the red and turquoise parties are already sounding out the scope for a possible coalition with the NEOS.
As with Van der Bellen's exchange with FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl on Friday, the talks lasted around 1.5 hours. When asked how things were going so far, the Federal President said "great".
Meinl-Reisinger and Kogler will be on Tuesday
Van der Bellen will say more at the earliest when his first round of talks is over. On Tuesday, it will be the turn of NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Green Party spokesperson Werner Kogler.
It is still unclear whether Van der Bellen will issue a government mandate at the end of his round of talks. Alternatively, the parties could look for majorities among themselves and then offer them to the Federal President.
Nehammer with Van der Bellen: "Full of trust"
There was no statement from Nehammer following his meeting on Monday morning. In response to a question, the Chancellor said that the conversation had been "full of trust" before he hurried out of the Hofburg. A more detailed statement from the ÖVP leader is not planned until after the conclusion of the Federal President's talks, i.e. Tuesday or Wednesday.
Babler: "Very good conversation"
Babler did not have many words at the ready, but a few more. He even described his conversation with the head of state as "very trusting". They had a "very good conversation" about "the political situation in Austria".
Nehammer-Babler meeting on Tuesday
Nehammer and Babler will meet in person on Tuesday for an "initial atmospheric exchange". No more, but also no less.
The ÖVP and SPÖ are pursuing different strategies. The People's Party and still-Chancellor Nehammer are waiting for Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen to give FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl the mandate to form a government - and for him to fail.
Styria election factor
The aim is to finalize the coalition before the expected bitter election defeat in Styria. The red ranks are hoping to improve their own negotiating position with a good result in this state election. In any case, the winner is already clear: it will once again be the FPÖ. The Freedom Party is preparing to take first place in Styria for the first time in history.
FPÖ courts ÖVP, Nehammer not set in stone
A victory for the Blue Party and a simultaneous election defeat for the ÖVP would not exactly improve Nehammer's fortunes. He is not set in stone. It is quite possible that there are still opportunities for a blue-turquoise cooperation. The FPÖ's plan is to lure the People's Party into a coalition with some irresistible offers - both in terms of personnel and content.
