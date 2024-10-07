Most distant disk galaxy discovered

Unique location on a high plateau in Chile

The ALMA telescope network (pictured above) observes radio waves from the universe in the lower energy range of the electromagnetic spectrum. The super telescope, which opened in 2013, is located more than 5,000 meters above sea level on the Chajnantor Plateau in the Atacama Desert in Chile. It is operated by ESO, of which Austria is also a member, as well as partners from North America, East Asia and Chile.