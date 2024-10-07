Crazy scenes
Penalty madness: “I’ve never seen that before!”
Completely crazy scenes in the 2nd German Bundesliga! Two bizarre penalties were awarded on Sunday.
"That's completely crazy! I've never seen two scenes like that in one match," said Sky pundit Torsten Mattuschka, who couldn't believe it. But what had happened? Because he thought it was a goal kick, Fürth's Gideon Jung picked up the ball in the penalty area during the clash with Magdeburg (2:2). A total blackout - Magdeburg were consequently awarded a penalty for handball.
"That definitely shouldn't happen to me"
"I noticed it straight away. I wasn't really involved in the scene beforehand and it felt like I already had my own thoughts. I was already thinking about the goal kick, even though it wasn't a goal kick. That's why I pick up the ball," Jung explained after the match. "That definitely shouldn't happen to me. Respect to the team for turning it around."
No whistle - then there was a penalty
But it wasn't the only curious scene in this game: Daniel Heber was actually expecting a whistle from referee Bastian Dankert after a tackle. But there was no whistle. Because Heber picked up the ball in the penalty area, Dankert awarded Fürth a penalty.
"From my point of view, it was a clear foul. That's why it was clear to me that the referee would blow his whistle. Then I take the ball in my hand. And he says: But I didn't blow the whistle, so I have to give a penalty now," said Heber. "It's just difficult that he doesn't see the foul. I don't know whether he simply saw it wrong from his perspective. In my opinion, it's a foul, which is why I took the ball in my hand to prevent the quick execution." Postscript: "Crazy! With Fürth's scene and my scene - that has to go down in history."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.