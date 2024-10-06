"Peaceful Wiesn"
Oktoberfest: 6.7 million visitors, fewer crimes
The Oktoberfest in Munich comes to an end on Sunday. According to an initial estimate by the festival management, around 6.7 million guests came to the Wiesn this year. Despite the high number of visitors, there were fewer crimes and the Wiesn ambulance service had to treat fewer patients.
oktoberfestThe partly wet and cool weather in the second half of the festival hardly dampened the mood. People strolled leisurely across the grounds, spread out in tents, beer gardens and streets.
Security concept a success
"The Oktoberfest was particularly relaxed this year," summarized festival director Clemens Baumgärtner (CSU). The security concept worked with the support of the police and fire department. He hopes that this trend will continue.
More guests from India
Numerous guests came from abroad, mainly from the USA and Italy, but also from Great Britain, Austria, Poland, France, Switzerland, Spain, the Netherlands and, for the first time, increasingly from India. The majority dressed in lederhosen and dirndls. Guests increasingly opted for higher-quality options in order to fully immerse themselves in the "Oktoberfest universe", as the festival management explained.
Number of crimes fell by 25%
"It was a peaceful Oktoberfest. And it was a safe Oktoberfest," concluded the police. The appeals of the security authorities had been effective and the guests had been attentive and looked out for each other, praised police spokesman Andreas Franken. The number of crimes fell by around 25 percent.
7 million liters of beer
The landlords reported an increase of around nine percent in food sales. Chicken remains the top seller, while organic products as well as vegetarian and vegan delicacies are increasingly in demand. Around seven million liters of beer flowed down thirsty throats (2023: 7.2 million liters).
The increased security precautions, which had been widely discussed in the run-up to the festival following the terrorist attack in Solingen and the shootings in Munich, went smoothly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
