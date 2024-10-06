Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Situation very difficult"

Ukraine expects major attack near Zaporizhia

Nachrichten
06.10.2024 08:52

Ukraine's military leadership is expecting a major Russian attack towards the city of Zaporizhia in the near future. According to experts, the situation in the region is difficult for the Ukrainian army.

0 Kommentare

According to Kiev, Russian troops are preparing for an imminent attack on the city of Zaporizhia. This advance is intended, among other things, to cut the supply lines to the eastern defensive sections around the Donbas, explained Vladislav Voloshin, the military representative responsible for the region, on Saturday.

Heavy air and missile attacks
"The fact that the situation there is very difficult is shown by the fact that both the so-called counter-battery war and the shelling of our positions as well as the attacks on our lines are continuing," he said. Counter-battery warfare refers to artillery fire on recognized enemy artillery positions. There are also heavy air and rocket attacks on this section of the front south of Zaporizhia. "The situation there is quite turbulent."

Russian units have recently captured further villages and settlements around the Donbas in eastern Ukraine. Moscow annexed the occupied territories in Ukraine in violation of international law and integrated them into Russia's territory, but does not fully control these regions within its administrative borders.

In the Zaporizhzhya region, Russian troops have occupied the south of the region with the nuclear power plant of the same name, but not the city itself.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf