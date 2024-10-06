"Situation very difficult"
Ukraine expects major attack near Zaporizhia
Ukraine's military leadership is expecting a major Russian attack towards the city of Zaporizhia in the near future. According to experts, the situation in the region is difficult for the Ukrainian army.
According to Kiev, Russian troops are preparing for an imminent attack on the city of Zaporizhia. This advance is intended, among other things, to cut the supply lines to the eastern defensive sections around the Donbas, explained Vladislav Voloshin, the military representative responsible for the region, on Saturday.
Heavy air and missile attacks
"The fact that the situation there is very difficult is shown by the fact that both the so-called counter-battery war and the shelling of our positions as well as the attacks on our lines are continuing," he said. Counter-battery warfare refers to artillery fire on recognized enemy artillery positions. There are also heavy air and rocket attacks on this section of the front south of Zaporizhia. "The situation there is quite turbulent."
Russian units have recently captured further villages and settlements around the Donbas in eastern Ukraine. Moscow annexed the occupied territories in Ukraine in violation of international law and integrated them into Russia's territory, but does not fully control these regions within its administrative borders.
In the Zaporizhzhya region, Russian troops have occupied the south of the region with the nuclear power plant of the same name, but not the city itself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.