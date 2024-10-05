“Don’t believe it until Graf doesn’t come around the corner”

Resignations as an opportunity

However, this opens up new opportunities for the trio, who have so far mainly competed in the European Cup. "As Daniel Traxler and Robert Winkler have also retired, we are competing with Moritz Opetnik and Christoph Danksagmüller for a total of three free World Cup tickets," reveals Andreatta, who, like Lussnig, is currently still looking for a head sponsor and worked for a timber construction company for several weeks in the summer to build up financial reserves for the winter. "First of all, it's about the December races. However, we don't yet know whether the selection will be based on a coach's decision or whether there will be a qualifying race."