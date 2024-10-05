Vorteilswelt
Against Pinzgau

Good-humored Rothosen aim for the next win

Nachrichten
05.10.2024 10:25

FC Dornbirn picked up a little more momentum at home against Lauterach last weekend with an emphatic 4-0 win, and the Rothosen are getting back on track after starting the league brilliantly and then suffering a setback. They want to prove that on Saturday in Pinzgau.

"Our players are really starting to be in top condition," said a delighted coach Eric Orie. However, things would look even better with a win in today's (15) away game at Pinzgau/Saalfelden. "Of course we want to score again," he clarifies. The Dutchman will only have to do without the injured Matheus Favali, otherwise the coach has his entire squad at his disposal.

Hohenems and Röthis are also away from home. The team from Ems want to keep up with the top teams in St. Johann, while the team from Vorderland are hoping for their first win of the season in Kitzbühel (both 16). Lauterach are at home to Schwaz (15).

Austria Salzburg are rushing from victory to victory, but so is Imst. (Bild: Kronen Zeitung)
Austria Salzburg are rushing from victory to victory, but so is Imst.
(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)

For first place
Austria Salzburg picked up an impressive 25 points in the first nine rounds. Nevertheless, it seems that the path to the title will not be a solo effort. Imst is another absolute top team that has collected the same number of points - and both clubs want to be promoted to League Two. Today (15, live on Krone TV) it's a direct duel. "We're all really looking forward to the game," said Austria coach Schaider. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

