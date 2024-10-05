Good-humored Rothosen aim for the next win

For first place

Austria Salzburg picked up an impressive 25 points in the first nine rounds. Nevertheless, it seems that the path to the title will not be a solo effort. Imst is another absolute top team that has collected the same number of points - and both clubs want to be promoted to League Two. Today (15, live on Krone TV) it's a direct duel. "We're all really looking forward to the game," said Austria coach Schaider.