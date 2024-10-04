Dispute over dog "Michi"
Lugner widow surprised: “He lives with Leo now?”
A U-turn in the case of "Michi" - Richard Lugner's surviving four-legged friend: Simone is not supposed to have thrown him out. She doesn't even want to have known about his new whereabouts!
A brief explanation: after all, the extensive reporting on the split in the Lugner clan might have made it difficult to keep track of everything: According to media reports, widow Simone Richard's animal companion "Michi" is said to have been banished from his home in Döbling after his passing, as he probably doesn't get along with her many dogs. As posts on social media show, Jaqueline's husband Leo Lugner has taken care of the animal.
You can see Leo Lugner's post below: "On World Animal Day today, I'm out and about with our Michi in Vogelweidpark," he commented.
In conversation with vegan animal lover Simone, however, a different picture soon emerged: "Leo has this now? Aha, I didn't know that", she told us, noticeably surprised. According to her, "Michi", who had been seriously ill from birth, had already spent most of his time with Richard's housekeeper during his lifetime, as living with the other animals was difficult due to his special needs.
"My animals were too wild and too stubborn for him, so to speak, and his food contained medication that the other dogs would otherwise have pounced on. We wanted him to be as well as possible on the days he still had, because unfortunately he is no longer the youngest. Richard wanted the housekeeper to take him when he was no longer around."
The last time she saw the large white dog was in Lugner City, where he was living at the information desk as an "office dog", so to speak. On the assumption that he would go with the said employee in the evening, she brought him a large dog bed, which the lady was very happy about, as Simone told us. The fact that Richard's son-in-law Leo Lugner now presents himself with the animal on Instagram, calling him "our Michi" and posing for photos with him on World Animal Day, was news to her ...
She certainly doesn't want to have an animal "thrown out"!
