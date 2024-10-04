Afghan women have the right to asylum in the EU

FPÖ: Oppression not only in Afghanistan

It is not necessary to prove that an applicant from Afghanistan is actually at risk of persecution on her return to her country of origin. Criticism of the ECJ ruling came from the FPÖ. "It is obvious that women are oppressed in Islamist-ruled states - and not only in Afghanistan. But to derive a general right of asylum for all women from this proves that the ECJ is completely out of touch with the world and is using its rulings to sabotage a restrictive asylum policy based on the original idea of protection in the nearest safe country," said MEP Petra Steger.