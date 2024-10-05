Element Of Crime: A career with heart and brain

The film is also a nice documentary about the transformation of Berlin over the last 40 years. Especially people who don't come from or live there get a nice impression of how much history has changed with you.

I had tears in my eyes at times when I saw the old pictures. You relive things that seemed to have been forgotten. Berlin has changed a lot, for better or for worse. Nobody would wish for the Wall back, there was so much depression and cruelty in West Berlin too, but on the other hand there was also this furious urge for art and expression. My "Lehmann" novels all try to explain how people were able to exist in this strange exceptional situation. There were often bands in Germany that were clearly connoted with their homeland. But not us. We were never the classic Berlin band. Element Of Crime is very much interwoven with Berlin's history and we certainly had an influence on the city's music - perhaps unconsciously - but it's hard to imagine how everything developed back then. A whole half of the city was unknown. It's like living in Vienna-Mariahilf and having no chance of getting to Vienna-Neubau because a wall and barbed wire prevent it.