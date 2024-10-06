Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Innviertler on board

Electric cabs are already getting ready for take-off

Nachrichten
06.10.2024 14:00

Thanks to prominent partners such as Stellantis and United Airlines, Archer's electric aircraft will soon be going into series production. FACC is also on board: Urban Air Mobility is of multiple interest to the Innviertel-based company. CEO Robert Machtlinger reveals why this is the case.

0 Kommentare

With Archer Aviation, a company from California has set out to conquer the skies with electric aircraft: Saudi Arabia is courting a partnership; tests are planned for next year in India, and Stellantis recently pledged up to 400 million US dollars to drive development forward.

"Development is moving in the right direction"
For FACC, the vertical take-off and landing air cabs from Archer are one of several drone projects that the Innviertel-based company is currently driving forward. "The development of urban air mobility is heading in the right direction. Business is picking up," says FACC CEO Robert Machtlinger.

The company is currently processing development orders totaling around 90 million US dollars in this future market, he says. "This is a very interesting story for us because we are developing completely new materials and processes, certifying them and getting them into the air. And we want to use them in the next generation of commercial aircraft, which has been and will continue to be our core business," emphasizes the manager.

"We see a sales potential for us of between 150 and 250 million dollars from 2027, 2028 - due to the associated series production," says FACC CEO Robert Machtlinger. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Markus Wenzel, Archer Aviation Inc.)
"We see a sales potential for us of between 150 and 250 million dollars from 2027, 2028 - due to the associated series production," says FACC CEO Robert Machtlinger.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Markus Wenzel, Archer Aviation Inc.)

At Archer, flying is becoming more and more of a reality: an assembly plant is currently being built in the US state of Georgia. "We are developing the fuselage, the wing structures and the interior. We have delivered the first prototypes and are already starting series production," says the FACC CEO.

United Airlines has several projects in the pipeline
Apart from this, Eve's Brazilian project is also about to take off. Interestingly, United Airlines is the operator of both projects. The airline is already working out in which major cities the air cabs will be used.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf