Schopp: “Looked nervous and undisciplined”

Valon Berisha (LASK goalscorer): "I think we play a good game until the 55th minute. They had almost nothing in the first half. We also started the second half very well and made it 2-0. After the early three changes, there was very little going on, to be honest. We became passive and conceded a lot. We had no pressure on the ball, which makes them a good team. The way they pushed in the second half, we should be happy that we at least got a point."