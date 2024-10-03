Olympians Vadlau/Mähr are the team of the year!

"Always had the knife halfway down my throat!"

Nevertheless, Vadlau/Mähr did not travel to this year's games as favorites. After three World and European Championships, fourth place at the 2023 World Championships in The Hague was the highest of feelings. The Olympic regatta got off to the worst possible start in the area off Marseille: the Austrians were disqualified in the first race. "We always had the knife halfway down our throats. It wasn't pleasant," said Vadlau looking back. What followed were trips to triumph. At least Mähr wasn't able to savor it at first. "You realize you're an Olympic champion. It's hard on the stomach at first," he said with the newly won gold around his neck.