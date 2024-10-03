Our gold heroes
Olympians Vadlau/Mähr are the team of the year!
Lara Vadlau/Lukas Mähr are Austria's Team of the Year 2024! After seven successes in a row for soccer, the trophy has now gone to sailing. The duo won Olympic gold in the 470 class off Marseille in August ...
In the voting for the NIKI carried out by the sports journalists' association Sports Media Austria (SMA), the duo came out on top with 1093 points, well ahead of the ÖFB team (521) and Austrian soccer champions Sturm Graz (484).
It was the second trophy for Vadlau, who had also won the team prize together with Jolanta Ogar in 2014. In 2016, Rio bronze medallists Thomas Zajac/Tanja Frank (Nacra 17) were honoured. Since 2014, the Team of the Year title has always gone to soccer or sailing.
Dream of an Olympic medal almost given up
Strange but true: Vadlau and Mähr had almost given up on their dream of winning an Olympic medal. The Carinthian had ended her sailing career after a disappointment at the 2016 Games in Rio and the end was in sight for the Vorarlberger after missing out twice. However, the new mixed line-up in the 470 class then reshuffled the cards. Vadlau brought her co-skipper on board in 2021, and together the duo sailed to gold off Marseille and have now won the Team of the Year award.
The pair were already familiar with the 470 boat when they started their joint Olympic campaign. Vadlau, blessed with a lot of talent and perhaps even more ambition, had once entered the women's competition as the favorite with Jolanta Ogar, who was naturalized before the Rio Games, but only finished ninth at the most important regatta of all. The duo had earned their role as favorites in the four previous world championships with two gold medals and one silver and bronze each, while coxswain Vadlau and Ogar, who is twelve years older, also won two European Championship titles. After Rio, however, it was time to call it a day.
Vadlau graduates as a plastic surgeon
Vadlau turned her attention to other things and took a break from sailing. She followed in her mother's footsteps and began studying medicine at the Sigmund Freud Private University in Vienna, only watching the Tokyo Olympics on TV. Vadlau did not take long to graduate as a plastic surgeon. Her love of sailing was rekindled during her studies, and the changeover to the 470 did the rest. She still had a score to settle with the Olympics, Vadlau said at the time. Foreskipper Mähr was already on board.
The Vorarlberg native, who finished third in the 2017 World Championships with David Bargehr, saw his chance to fulfill a dream with Vadlau. The former Junior World Championship runners-up had had no luck at Olympic level: others were awarded the 470 quota places for 2012 and 2016, and they missed out on qualification for 2021. With Vadlau, the timing was better. Mähr, who lives with his wife and two children in Gutenstein in Lower Austria, sacrificed a lot in his private life to further his sailing career.
"Always had the knife halfway down my throat!"
Nevertheless, Vadlau/Mähr did not travel to this year's games as favorites. After three World and European Championships, fourth place at the 2023 World Championships in The Hague was the highest of feelings. The Olympic regatta got off to the worst possible start in the area off Marseille: the Austrians were disqualified in the first race. "We always had the knife halfway down our throats. It wasn't pleasant," said Vadlau looking back. What followed were trips to triumph. At least Mähr wasn't able to savor it at first. "You realize you're an Olympic champion. It's hard on the stomach at first," he said with the newly won gold around his neck.
The fact that the relationship between the two boat partners was not always friction-free was obviously not a disadvantage either. "Lara managed to get Luki, who also has a strong opinion, on board. The team structure of Lara and Luki works very well," explained OeSV director Matthias Schmid. The duo may not be best friends in private. "But they really dig in on the boat. They give their all every second - they have respect for each other, but there is also friction. That's how they've worked their way forward."
