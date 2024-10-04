“Provisional government”: this is the only change

The spectre of re-election

The "temporary federal government" model only exists because it must be clear that there is never a time without a federal government, explain lawyers. The constitutions do not allow these functions to remain vacant. Constitutional lawyer Bernd Christian Funk believes that the Federal President has almost exhausted his options to date. He could theoretically dismiss the chancellor or the government, but not individual ministers. He can only do this on the recommendation of the Chancellor. He would also not be able to stop eternally long negotiations. The spectre of a new election, which is already being bandied about, could only be brought to reality by Parliament itself. That would probably only help Herbert Kickl and his FPÖ again.