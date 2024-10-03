New route
S-Link avoids the children of Hallein
Just over a month to go before the vote. On November 10, Flachgau, Tennengau and Stadt-Salzburg residents will vote for or against a mobility solution - called S-Link. Until then, the S-Link company is working hard to convince people.
Above all because a vociferous front has formed against the project since the municipal elections in Salzburg. Even though it has already been repeatedly confirmed that there is public interest in the S-Link, also in relation to the costs of 2.5 billion euros.
Alpenstraße: S-Link and four lanes of traffic
Dialogue events are now taking place again. Today in Anif, tomorrow in the Salzburg Festspielhaus, Monday in Hallein/Salzberghalle. The transport association will also be holding information evenings in the rural communities from October 15.
What's new at the information evenings? In Anif and Niederalm, the route will be closer to the highway. In Rif, the main road there is to be laid under the S-Link. In Hallein/Neualm, a playground does not have to give way. In Alpenstraße, the S-Link will now fit between two lanes of traffic.
The lively opposition is mainly taking place in the affected communities. Stefan Knittel, Managing Director of the S-Link in Hallein, says: "We were actually in agreement there. But now the people of Oberalm want a route closer to Hallein, and the people of Hallein want the route closer to Oberalm."
No west-east connection without a north-south branch
But what do communities such as Faistenau or Fuschl gain from the S-Link? Because the rural communities should also vote. Johannes Gfrerer from the Salzburg Transport Association (SVV) explains: "The S-Link is the basis for a comprehensive mobility solution in the central region. Without this north-south connection, the west-east connection cannot be improved."
The S-Link is not a loud rattling train, but a quiet one, similar to a modern streetcar. The playground in Neualm remains.
Stefan Knittel, Geschäftsführer S-Link-Projektgesellschaft
Bild: Tröster Andreas
Allaying fears out of the way
S-Link boss Knittel is also keen to allay the most common fears of those affected: "The buildings in Salzburg's old town are not at risk from the construction. The lake clay in Salzburg's underground is not a technical problem. There will be an environmental impact assessment for every section of the route. There is enough space in Alpenstraße for the S-Link to run between two lanes. The S-Link is not a loud rattling train, but quiet, similar to a modern streetcar. And the playground in Neualm will be preserved."
The latter pleased an opponent from Hallein. Tina Brunauer-Laimer mobilized with an initiative against the S-Link and says about the preservation of the playground: "The fact that the playground will no longer be affected is good, but basically I don't see any benefit of the S-Link for Neualm."
