S-Link avoids the children of Hallein

Allaying fears out of the way

S-Link boss Knittel is also keen to allay the most common fears of those affected: "The buildings in Salzburg's old town are not at risk from the construction. The lake clay in Salzburg's underground is not a technical problem. There will be an environmental impact assessment for every section of the route. There is enough space in Alpenstraße for the S-Link to run between two lanes. The S-Link is not a loud rattling train, but quiet, similar to a modern streetcar. And the playground in Neualm will be preserved."