Or still Red Bull?
“With open arms”: New job for Ricciardo?
After leaving Racing Bulls a few days ago, Daniel Ricciardo has apparently already received a new offer. This time, however, the Australian would no longer be drawn to Formula 1, but to the Supercars Championship. However, staying in the premier class is also said to be a distinct possibility.
"I think everyone would welcome Daniel with open arms. Would we like to see him in a supercar? 100 percent," was the clear statement from Shane Howard, the head of the Supercars Championship, to News Corp.
The Supercars Championship is a touring car series that is particularly popular in Australia and New Zealand. A commitment could well be a serious option for the 35-year-old. In addition to the popularity, another incentive is that the races are mainly held in his home country and in the immediate vicinity.
But further in Formula 1?
There has not yet been any contact between Howard and Ricciardo, but it should be soon. "We will seek contact at an appropriate time. He has a lot on his plate at the moment and we respect that," says Howard.
However, a future in Formula 1 has not yet been ruled out for Ricciardo. Although the Australian is unlikely to return to a cockpit, Red Bull could imagine a different role for the accomplished racing driver. He could act as a Red Bull ambassador in the future. It is not yet clear what the Australian will decide.
