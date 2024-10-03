Tyrol: Record debts
Emotions in the provincial parliament: Even LH Mattle got loud
The day before, Mario Gerber, the Tyrolean Minister of Economic Affairs, went berserk over hair-pulling accusations of incompatibility, on Thursday the head of the province. The reason this time: the record debts in the state finances.
Two and a half months to go - then the Tyrolean state parliament and Innsbruck municipal council are due to approve the budgets for 2025.
In keeping with this, the Neos chose the topic of the current hour: "The fat years are over". The young Neos MP Susanna Riedlsperger, who is taking over for club leader Dominik Oberhofer in the state parliament, is concerned about the future - probably on behalf of many young people: "The state's debt backpack is getting heavier and heavier," she said, referring to the 1,100 million euros in debt. "It is unacceptable that the black-red state government is burdening the budget for the future with its prestige projects and clientele politics à la economic development and at the same time has made no effort to push for savings anywhere for years."
FP-LA Daniel Marschik listed the issues: Ferdinandeum renovation €60 million, state archives €27 million, MCI €250 million, Fernpass package €500 million, €350 million for corona tests and €72 million refugee costs. "Voters are running away from you because of this kind of policy," Marschik said.
Markus Sint also referred to the €260 million for cable cars during the pandemic and €500,000 for the regional newspaper, which Sint quickly renamed "Mattle-Blattle".
The level of debt was due to two stimulus packages, for which the parliamentary groups in the provincial parliament also voted, emphasized LH Anton Mattle energetically. "Debt must always be seen in relation to income. The rating agencies specify a debt service ratio of 30%. We are stricter, we are at 25%," Mattle emotionally defended the path taken.
