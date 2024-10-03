Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tyrol: Record debts

Emotions in the provincial parliament: Even LH Mattle got loud

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 18:00

The day before, Mario Gerber, the Tyrolean Minister of Economic Affairs, went berserk over hair-pulling accusations of incompatibility, on Thursday the head of the province. The reason this time: the record debts in the state finances. 

0 Kommentare

Two and a half months to go - then the Tyrolean state parliament and Innsbruck municipal council are due to approve the budgets for 2025.

In keeping with this, the Neos chose the topic of the current hour: "The fat years are over". The young Neos MP Susanna Riedlsperger, who is taking over for club leader Dominik Oberhofer in the state parliament, is concerned about the future - probably on behalf of many young people: "The state's debt backpack is getting heavier and heavier," she said, referring to the 1,100 million euros in debt. "It is unacceptable that the black-red state government is burdening the budget for the future with its prestige projects and clientele politics à la economic development and at the same time has made no effort to push for savings anywhere for years."

Susanna Riedlsperger took the place of club leader Dominik Oberhofer in the state parliament. She is concerned about the debt backpack for the younger generation. (Bild: zVg)
Susanna Riedlsperger took the place of club leader Dominik Oberhofer in the state parliament. She is concerned about the debt backpack for the younger generation.
(Bild: zVg)

FP-LA Daniel Marschik listed the issues: Ferdinandeum renovation €60 million, state archives €27 million, MCI €250 million, Fernpass package €500 million, €350 million for corona tests and €72 million refugee costs. "Voters are running away from you because of this kind of policy," Marschik said.

Markus Sint also referred to the €260 million for cable cars during the pandemic and €500,000 for the regional newspaper, which Sint quickly renamed "Mattle-Blattle".

The level of debt was due to two stimulus packages, for which the parliamentary groups in the provincial parliament also voted, emphasized LH Anton Mattle energetically. "Debt must always be seen in relation to income. The rating agencies specify a debt service ratio of 30%. We are stricter, we are at 25%," Mattle emotionally defended the path taken.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Neuner
Philipp Neuner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf