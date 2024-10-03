Emotions in the provincial parliament: Even LH Mattle got loud

In keeping with this, the Neos chose the topic of the current hour: "The fat years are over". The young Neos MP Susanna Riedlsperger, who is taking over for club leader Dominik Oberhofer in the state parliament, is concerned about the future - probably on behalf of many young people: "The state's debt backpack is getting heavier and heavier," she said, referring to the 1,100 million euros in debt. "It is unacceptable that the black-red state government is burdening the budget for the future with its prestige projects and clientele politics à la economic development and at the same time has made no effort to push for savings anywhere for years."