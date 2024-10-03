Fog in the morning
Rain until Saturday, then temperatures rise
Autumn will continue to show its typical side in the coming days: the weather will remain cool and changeable. It will be rainy in Austria until Saturday in particular. From next week, the country will be shrouded in a soft veil of fog, which will only clear as the day progresses and make way for sunshine.
If you want to start your weekend outdoors, don't forget your umbrella from Friday: It will be widely wet, with a snow line between 1300 and 1800 meters above sea level. There is little chance of clearing up in the afternoon - dense clouds will move across the country. According to Geosphere Austria, daily highs of up to 14 degrees are possible.
Short sunny spells in the west and south
Local rain showers will continue to provide cozy hours indoors on Saturday - and are expected to continue until the evening. The snow line will remain almost the same as on Friday. It could remain dry in the south. There could be brief sunny spells in the west and south. Temperatures between nine and 16 degrees are possible in the afternoon.
Mostly sunshine again on Sunday
Fog will block visibility in the north and east of Austria on Sunday morning - everywhere else, however, sunshine will predominate. From the afternoon onwards, increasingly sunny weather will finally prevail from Upper Austria eastwards. From Vorarlberg, however, the first harbingers of an approaching warm front will arrive by the evening. By the end of the week, temperatures could reach 18 degrees.
Alternating fog and sunshine
In low-lying areas, especially in the east, fog and high fog will be thick at the beginning of the week. Away from the fog zones, the sun will often shine, and sunny weather will increasingly prevail during the course of the day. Thicker clouds will gather in the afternoon, but there will be little rain for the time being. It will be warmest in the west of the country: Up to 23 degrees can be expected!
It will be even warmer from Tuesday onwards, when a south-westerly high current will bring sunshine to most parts of the country at times. In the south and southwest, however, dense clouds may accumulate and it will start to rain during the course of the day. Here, some can look forward to a warm 25 degrees.
