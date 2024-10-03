Rain until Saturday, then temperatures rise

Alternating fog and sunshine

In low-lying areas, especially in the east, fog and high fog will be thick at the beginning of the week. Away from the fog zones, the sun will often shine, and sunny weather will increasingly prevail during the course of the day. Thicker clouds will gather in the afternoon, but there will be little rain for the time being. It will be warmest in the west of the country: Up to 23 degrees can be expected!