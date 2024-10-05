BEATPATROL celebrates its 15th anniversary bigger & harder

The top-class line-up with a unique pyrotechnics and laser show as well as visuals on 300 square meters of LED wall will make the kronehit BEATPATROL Festival 2024 an event of superlatives - a night to remember!



We are giving away 15x2 VIP tickets including drinks and a goodie bag with BEATPATROL merch (and selected goodies from our cooperation partners) and a drinks voucher. A selfie meet & greet with selected acts and a backstage tour will be included exclusively for our "Krone" winners!