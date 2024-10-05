Win VIP tickets
BEATPATROL celebrates its 15th anniversary bigger & harder
The kronehit BEATPATROL Festival, Austria's largest indoor festival, celebrates its 15th anniversary on October 26, 2024 at the Design Center Linz. With over 40 national and international artists on three floors from the genres EDM, harder styles, drum & bass and techno, the festival is now setting an absolute beat record: 15 hours, even bigger, even harder beats. We are giving away 15x2 VIP tickets!
Superstar Scooter returns to the BEATPATROL stage after eight years and will shake the main stage together with stars such as Argy, Claptone, Fedde Le Grand, Harris & Ford, Morten and Schrotthagen.
Unique music experience
In order to provide Harder Stylez fans with the best sound experience, a Harder Stylez Mainstage takeover applies this year. Acts such as Brennan Heart, GPF vs Dr Donk, Major Conspiracy, Miss K8, Warface and numerous other DJs will provide a unique music experience.
Fasten Your Seatbelts applies again on the drum & bass floor. Top international acts such as Rudimental, Black Sun Empire, 1991, Dossa, Killbox and many more will keep drum & bass fans dancing until the early hours of the morning.
Local music greats from the local music scene will also provide support: this year - to mark the 15th anniversary - there will be a MODUL KOLLEKTIV techno floor for the first time with Marvin Aloys, Modul Kollektiv, Juliabel, Joro&Joaba and many more.
The top-class line-up with a unique pyrotechnics and laser show as well as visuals on 300 square meters of LED wall will make the kronehit BEATPATROL Festival 2024 an event of superlatives - a night to remember!
Take part and win
We are giving away 15x2 VIP tickets including drinks and a goodie bag with BEATPATROL merch (and selected goodies from our cooperation partners) and a drinks voucher. A selfie meet & greet with selected acts and a backstage tour will be included exclusively for our "Krone" winners! Simply fill out the entry form below by October 14, 2024, 9 a.m., and YOU are in.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.