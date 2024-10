Nagelsmann calls up Blaswich to the German squad

"Salzburg fans mock German goalkeeper" was the headline in the Bild newspaper on Wednesday. Word spread in the neighboring country about the Bulls supporters' transgression towards captain Janis Blaswich during the 4-0 defeat against Brest. Shortly after the team from Mozartstadt conceded the third goal, the fans shouted loudly for substitute Alexander Schlager. Every action of the goalkeeper was mockingly applauded. Even after the final whistle, some of the supporters even referred to the team as "bull pigs".