Who could be in the poker game for the Greens and Neos

For the Greens, it's Stefan Kaineder. As a climate protection councillor and passionate advocate of ecological issues, his opinion is in demand. This was recently also the case in not-so-good times, long before this and also before the EU elections. When the Lena Schilling case became increasingly unsavory for the Greens, the Upper Austrian was there in Vienna to calm the waves and stand in front of the young politician together with party leader Werner Kogler and Leonore Gewessler. His influence is therefore very great.