Upper Austria candidates

Who could be in the poker game for the Greens and Neos

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 11:20

Two more politicians from Upper Austria could be in the poker game for the new federal government. The "Krone" was unofficially told who from the Greens and the Neos could be in the running. 

0 Kommentare

Three Upper Austrians are sitting on the levers of power in Vienna, the "Krone" recently reported - but it won't stop there. Other political representatives from Upper Austria also have an important say in the capital, in their parties and therefore also in the event of exploratory or even coalition negotiations. Who, for example?

For the Greens, it's Stefan Kaineder. As a climate protection councillor and passionate advocate of ecological issues, his opinion is in demand. This was recently also the case in not-so-good times, long before this and also before the EU elections. When the Lena Schilling case became increasingly unsavory for the Greens, the Upper Austrian was there in Vienna to calm the waves and stand in front of the young politician together with party leader Werner Kogler and Leonore Gewessler. His influence is therefore very great.

Stefan Kaineder (right) was right at the forefront when the Green Party leaders stood in front of their candidate Lena Schilling. (Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)
Stefan Kaineder (right) was right at the forefront when the Green Party leaders stood in front of their candidate Lena Schilling.
(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)

The situation is similar with the Neos: Although the Pinks are represented in almost all state parliaments, Upper Austria was decisive at the birth of the movement. This increases the influence from Upper Austria. And so Felix Eypeltauer can also expect to be "called up" in the event of exploratory talks or negotiations.

