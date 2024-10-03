Former Kaprunbahn
Renovation for pedestrians and cyclists for 720,000 euros
The municipality of Kaprun is starting urgently needed renovation work on the former tunnel of the Kaprun drag line. The 131-metre-long tunnel, once part of the freight line, will be open to pedestrians and cyclists all year round after the renovation, which will significantly improve safety and accessibility.
This will be a great advantage, especially for the nearby schools, the retirement home, the kindergarten and various other facilities. The footpath and cycle path previously had to be closed in winter for safety reasons - the renovation will make this restriction a thing of the past. In addition, the tunnel will be equipped with modern lighting, which will make it safe to cross at any time of day.
"An important step for safety"
"The renovation of the tunnel is an important step for the safety of all Kaprun residents and guests and creates an attractive, year-round connection. I am very pleased that we can now realize this long-standing wish," says Mayor Domenik David.
The total costs amount to around 720,000 euros, with funding from the KIP 2024 (federal government) and the state of Salzburg supporting the financing.
Hans Jäger, local councillor for infrastructure, is also satisfied: "The schools, kindergarten and retirement home in particular will benefit enormously from the year-round opening. The tunnel has historical significance, and with the renovation we are making it a safe route for young and old."
Railroad was already demolished in 1988
The Kaprunbahn - also known as the Kaprun drag line - was a standard-gauge, 6.8 km long freight line that branched off from the Salzburg-Tyrol railroad at Bruck-Fusch station and ran through the village of Kaprun to the Glockner-Kaprun power plants. There are still a few relics of the railroad line that was demolished in 1988 along the former route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
