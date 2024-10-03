Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Clubs lack millions

After floods, now the fight against donation bureaucracy

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 09:00

Most of the water has gone. What remains is mud. The floods have cut a swathe of devastation through soccer in Lower Austria. So far, 14 clubs have reported to the Lower Austrian Football Association that their facilities have been so destroyed that they will no longer be able to play at home, at least this fall. "We estimate the total damage at around 20 million euros," sighs Lower Austrian Football President Hans Gartner. Nevertheless, the fight for a return has long since begun again for some clubs.

0 Kommentare

Eastern league club Traiskirchen had to apply for pitches for 18 teams, including youngsters. The problem: no more electricity, so no pitch irrigation. "It sounds strange, but rain would help our ground more than drought right now," explains chairman Werner Trost. The heating is also broken. "How are we supposed to invite other teams if they can't shower after the match?" The only hope for a short-term solution is that the damage in the neighboring tennis center will be repaired sooner - and the footballers will be able to wash there from mid-October.

Everything in Traiskirchen is also in a mess. Not just the umbrella. (Bild: FCM Traiskirchen)
Everything in Traiskirchen is also in a mess. Not just the umbrella.
(Bild: FCM Traiskirchen)

The damage has also washed over Gablitz: the main pitch of the area league club has been completely destroyed and is still 70 percent covered in mud. "We now have to play everything away, the financial damage will be huge," sighs chairman Andreas Forche, "our only hope is the artificial turf." Surprisingly, this was spared, but an exemption is needed for the championship.

It will no longer be possible to play in Hadersdorf until summer 2025. (Bild: USC Hadersdorf)
It will no longer be possible to play in Hadersdorf until summer 2025.
(Bild: USC Hadersdorf)

Not at home until summer

Hadersdorf am Kamp will remain in a state of emergency for even longer: "We won't be able to play at home until next summer," says chairman Heinrich Becker, shaking his head. "We'll probably have to take down the entire pitch. The players and officials protected the buildings with sandbags beforehand." A commission is still inspecting the exact extent of the damage. "I expect up to 200,000 euros." For the time being: "We can move to Rohrendorf, Bergern and Haitzendorf. Fels has organized a raffle for us. The cohesion, even beyond club boundaries, makes us realize the sense of the cause." With the support of the association, the sports union and the state, the reconstruction should work. "We absolutely cannot lose this match!"

Lower Austrian Football President Hans Gartner fights for the clubs hit by the floods. (Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
Lower Austrian Football President Hans Gartner fights for the clubs hit by the floods.
(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

In fact, the NÖFV has already taken the initiative: "Together with professional and umbrella associations, we are trying to ensure that we also receive 80% compensation," explains Gartner, "and we have set up a donation account." The catch: "According to the law, you have to apply to the Ministry of Finance for tax exemption for donation accounts by June, but we didn't know anything about the floods in June."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf