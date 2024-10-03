After floods, now the fight against donation bureaucracy

Hadersdorf am Kamp will remain in a state of emergency for even longer: "We won't be able to play at home until next summer," says chairman Heinrich Becker, shaking his head. "We'll probably have to take down the entire pitch. The players and officials protected the buildings with sandbags beforehand." A commission is still inspecting the exact extent of the damage. "I expect up to 200,000 euros." For the time being: "We can move to Rohrendorf, Bergern and Haitzendorf. Fels has organized a raffle for us. The cohesion, even beyond club boundaries, makes us realize the sense of the cause." With the support of the association, the sports union and the state, the reconstruction should work. "We absolutely cannot lose this match!"