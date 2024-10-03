Clubs lack millions
After floods, now the fight against donation bureaucracy
Most of the water has gone. What remains is mud. The floods have cut a swathe of devastation through soccer in Lower Austria. So far, 14 clubs have reported to the Lower Austrian Football Association that their facilities have been so destroyed that they will no longer be able to play at home, at least this fall. "We estimate the total damage at around 20 million euros," sighs Lower Austrian Football President Hans Gartner. Nevertheless, the fight for a return has long since begun again for some clubs.
Eastern league club Traiskirchen had to apply for pitches for 18 teams, including youngsters. The problem: no more electricity, so no pitch irrigation. "It sounds strange, but rain would help our ground more than drought right now," explains chairman Werner Trost. The heating is also broken. "How are we supposed to invite other teams if they can't shower after the match?" The only hope for a short-term solution is that the damage in the neighboring tennis center will be repaired sooner - and the footballers will be able to wash there from mid-October.
The damage has also washed over Gablitz: the main pitch of the area league club has been completely destroyed and is still 70 percent covered in mud. "We now have to play everything away, the financial damage will be huge," sighs chairman Andreas Forche, "our only hope is the artificial turf." Surprisingly, this was spared, but an exemption is needed for the championship.
Not at home until summer
Hadersdorf am Kamp will remain in a state of emergency for even longer: "We won't be able to play at home until next summer," says chairman Heinrich Becker, shaking his head. "We'll probably have to take down the entire pitch. The players and officials protected the buildings with sandbags beforehand." A commission is still inspecting the exact extent of the damage. "I expect up to 200,000 euros." For the time being: "We can move to Rohrendorf, Bergern and Haitzendorf. Fels has organized a raffle for us. The cohesion, even beyond club boundaries, makes us realize the sense of the cause." With the support of the association, the sports union and the state, the reconstruction should work. "We absolutely cannot lose this match!"
In fact, the NÖFV has already taken the initiative: "Together with professional and umbrella associations, we are trying to ensure that we also receive 80% compensation," explains Gartner, "and we have set up a donation account." The catch: "According to the law, you have to apply to the Ministry of Finance for tax exemption for donation accounts by June, but we didn't know anything about the floods in June."
