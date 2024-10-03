Parking lots & buses
Commuters fall by the wayside after a major flood
Tulln railroad station is reaching its limits as an alternative route for Tullnerfeld. The Park & Ride facility offers too few parking spaces. And a dispute is raging in St. Pölten town hall about weasel buses to Vienna as a replacement for canceled train connections.
As the high-speed line across the Tullnerfeld is reportedly paralyzed for months due to flooding, Tulln station is currently experiencing a real renaissance.
Too many commuters, too few parking spaces
However, the park & ride facility there cannot cope with the sudden rush of commuters - there are bottlenecks. The city is therefore calling for ÖBB to use the unused area in Gunthergasse as a temporary parking lot, as it did during the station renovation. Up to 60 cars could be parked there.
Money for bus line - only for 10 days
In the direction of St. Pölten, the transport association offers up to eight bus connections per hour at peak times. If this is not enough, the city could finance an additional bus to bridge the gap - but only for 10 days.
Weasel buses to Vienna as a solution?
Buses became a bone of contention in the provincial capital's town hall after the floods, which severely restricted train capacities to and from Vienna. The ÖVP pushed for a resolution in the municipal council that St. Pölten should demand the resumption of the former Wieselbus routes to Vienna from Transport Minister Udo Landbauer (FPÖ). "The SPÖ and FPÖ rejected this. That is more than questionable," rages Alexander Thallmeier (ÖVP).
"No tips from St. Pölten necessary"
Deputy Mayor Harald Ludwig (SPÖ) opposes: "We abstained from the vote. The ÖVP probably has enough weight in provincial politics to push this demand through with its coalition partner." The resumption of the Wieselbus routes to Vienna is certainly desirable. But Ludwig emphasizes: "This is a matter for the state. It doesn't need any good tips from St. Pölten."
