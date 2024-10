Difficult search: alpinists missing for hours

Hoping for better weather

The mountain rescuers therefore had no precise information about where the missing men might be. "A search flight was possible during a weather window", Thomas Müllauer from St. Johann Mountain Rescue told us. However, this did not yield any results.

Abseiling operation underway

In the late afternoon, the Libelle Tirol brought mountain rescuers to just below the Ellmauer Tor to the fog line. The rescue team climbed up and now have visual contact. An abseiling operation is underway. The climbers are reportedly severely hypothermic.