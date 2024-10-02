"I am very grateful"
Ex-child star Selena Gomez is now a billionaire!
The American singer and actress Selena Gomez recently became one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the USA. However, the 32-year-old doesn't really like to talk about it because she finds it "tasteless" to talk about money.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gomez has now amassed a fortune of 1.3 billion dollars - much of it thanks to the success of her beauty brand.
During the premiere of her new film "Emilia Pérez" at Alice Tully Hall as part of the New York Film Festival on September 30, she was naturally asked about her wealth.
"I am very grateful"
On the red carpet, she told "Entertainment Tonight": "I'm very grateful, but I personally find it distasteful to talk about money." However, she emphasized that she blames her customers and supporters for making this success possible: "I really give all the credit to the people who buy the products. They are the ones who made my dream come true."
Gomez, who is now considered one of the youngest female self-made billionaires in the U.S., concluded her words feeling honored and happy.
From child star to billionaire
Selena Gomez began her career as a child star in the popular Disney Channel series "The Wizards of Waverly Place", where she quickly rose to fame. After her breakthrough on television, she successfully built her music career and released several albums that topped the charts worldwide. Hits such as" Come & Get It" and "Hands to Myself" made her a permanent fixture on the pop music scene.
In addition to her work as a singer and actress, Gomez has also established herself as a successful entrepreneur. In 2020, she founded the cosmetics brand Rare Beauty.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.