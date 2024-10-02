Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"I am very grateful"

Ex-child star Selena Gomez is now a billionaire!

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 14:50

The American singer and actress Selena Gomez recently became one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the USA. However, the 32-year-old doesn't really like to talk about it because she finds it "tasteless" to talk about money.

0 Kommentare

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gomez has now amassed a fortune of 1.3 billion dollars - much of it thanks to the success of her beauty brand.

During the premiere of her new film "Emilia Pérez" at Alice Tully Hall as part of the New York Film Festival on September 30, she was naturally asked about her wealth.

"I am very grateful"
On the red carpet, she told "Entertainment Tonight": "I'm very grateful, but I personally find it distasteful to talk about money." However, she emphasized that she blames her customers and supporters for making this success possible: "I really give all the credit to the people who buy the products. They are the ones who made my dream come true."

Selena Gomez at the premiere of her new film "Emilia Pérez" at Alice Tully Hall (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Theo Wargo)
Selena Gomez at the premiere of her new film "Emilia Pérez" at Alice Tully Hall
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Theo Wargo)

Gomez, who is now considered one of the youngest female self-made billionaires in the U.S., concluded her words feeling honored and happy.

From child star to billionaire
Selena Gomez began her career as a child star in the popular Disney Channel series "The Wizards of Waverly Place", where she quickly rose to fame. After her breakthrough on television, she successfully built her music career and released several albums that topped the charts worldwide. Hits such as" Come & Get It" and "Hands to Myself" made her a permanent fixture on the pop music scene.

Selena Gomez was already in front of the camera as a ten-year-old in "Barney and His Friends". Now, at 32, she is a billionaire. (Bild: picturedesk.com/FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)
Selena Gomez was already in front of the camera as a ten-year-old in "Barney and His Friends". Now, at 32, she is a billionaire.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP)

In addition to her work as a singer and actress, Gomez has also established herself as a successful entrepreneur. In 2020, she founded the cosmetics brand Rare Beauty.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf