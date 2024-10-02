NFL team announces:
Deal! Red-white-red livery for the Patriots
New partner for the New England Patriots! As the NFL franchise announced in a press release on Wednesday, the team from Foxborough will be able to rely on the support of Austrian betting provider Interwetten in the DACH region in future.
"Interwetten, the online sports betting pioneer founded in Vienna, is once again breaking new sporting ground by becoming the first German-language betting partner of an NFL team in the history of the NFL," Interwetten and the six-time Super Bowl champion announced in a press release on Wednesday.
In addition to the existing partnership with the NHL (National Hockey League), the betting provider intends to further expand its activities in US sports. "With this partnership, we can once again set new standards in the area of sponsorship. We are very proud to be working with the NFL's record champion and one of the best-known teams in the world," said Wolfgang Fabian, founder and owner of Interwetten, looking forward to the collaboration.
New England wants to "reach as many fans as possible"
The optimism is mutual - the Patriots are also taking the next step in their mission to maximize their brand in German-speaking countries. "We were the first team to launch our own content in Germany in 2017 and have always made it clear that we are committed to the long term. The partnership with Interwetten will help us do that and will help us reach as many fans as possible with our activities," said Joe Dorant, Senior Director of International Business at Kraft Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the New England Patriots.
Patriots game in London
As part of the deal, Interwetten is giving away a trip to London for the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 20 - including 1x2 VIP tickets for the game, return flights and accommodation. The competition starts on October 3 and runs until October 10.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.