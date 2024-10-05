The little messenger starts October

October is a month of transition: on some days you can still feel the summer, the sun's rays in the afternoon are still warming and on other days the cold wind is already whistling around the corners, reminding us that the cold season is just around the corner. The days are getting shorter, the air is clearer and nature is showing off its fireworks of color before preparing for winter. I see it as a time of letting go, of change and also of inner reflection.

We are so deeply involved in the hustle and bustle of everyday life that we forget how precious these weeks are. October gently shows us that letting go is a natural process that creates space for something new. When the leaves fall, the trees prepare for a period of rest. This natural process can be symbolically transferred to our lives: what can we let go of in order to prepare for the coming winter, the time of reflection and inner peace?

For me, it's not about being constantly productive, but about living mindfully, both with ourselves and with our environment. The shortening days invite us to spend more time at home, with a book, a cup of tea or in conversation with the people we care about. I also like to decorate and make it cozy and warm with fairy lights and candles, using "junk" and things I already have.