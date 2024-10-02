Christoph Steiner
FPÖ federal councillor is preferred vote emperor in Tyrol
The Zillertal FPÖ Federal Councillor Christoph Steiner achieved a basic mandate in the National Council elections and is ranked first. Meanwhile, the harsh criticism of Tyrol's State Governor Anton Mattle continues.
Zillertal's Christoph Steiner (FPÖ) is always good for a surprise - and this was also the case in the national elections. With 26,017 votes, the 35-year-old was crowned the preferred vote emperor in Tyrol according to the preliminary results! He achieved a basic mandate in the constituency, is ranked first and moves from the Federal Council to the National Council.
Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) received a total of 17,995 preferential votes on the provincial, federal and regional constituency lists and came second.
He permanently marginalizes not only Herbert Kickl personally, but the entire Freedom Party. He has banned all voters and functionaries.
Markus Abwerzger
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Franz Hörl facing the end
National Councillor and cable car boss Franz Hörl (ÖVP), on the other hand, is likely to face the end of his parliamentary career. The Zillertal native, who only came 21st on the federal list, received 3600 preferential votes in Tyrol.
FP provincial party chairman Markus Abwerzger criticized LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP): "He is constantly marginalizing not only Herbert Kickl personally, but the entire Freedom Party. He has banned all voters and functionaries." For Abwerzger, however, these statements "certainly do not reflect the majority opinion in the ÖVP, especially not in Tyrol".
Abwerzger appeals to other ÖVP politicians
The People's Party must "finally realize" that it is only two percentage points away from the Freedom Party. "Mattle is also banishing a large proportion of those voters who voted for the ÖVP in 2019. They have now come to us in droves," says Abwerzger, "I call on all forces in the ÖVP to go part of the way with us - because that is the clear election result."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
