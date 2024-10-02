FPÖ federal councillor is preferred vote emperor in Tyrol

Abwerzger appeals to other ÖVP politicians

The People's Party must "finally realize" that it is only two percentage points away from the Freedom Party. "Mattle is also banishing a large proportion of those voters who voted for the ÖVP in 2019. They have now come to us in droves," says Abwerzger, "I call on all forces in the ÖVP to go part of the way with us - because that is the clear election result."