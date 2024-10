Swastika as a floor plan: A fuss about a new school building

A new educational facility is to be built in the south of the Liechtenstein municipality of Ruggell: the "Unterland II School Center". Originally intended as a showcase project, there is now opposition to the project. The reason for the criticism is the questionable basic shape of the building, which is strongly reminiscent of a swastika. The "Krone Vorarlberg" has received two emails from concerned citizens in the principality demanding that the building be stopped due to its crooked appearance.