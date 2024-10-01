No climate deniers in the political landscape

Furthermore, the ÖVP, Greens, SPÖ and NEOS agree that the issues of individual lifestyle and nutrition should also be included in climate protection strategies. However, there are differences in the areas of mobility, the construction industry and energy, which are so important for climate protection. For example, the NEOS and the Greens are sharply critical of the Feldkirch city tunnel and the S18, while the ÖVP, FPÖ and SPÖ would rather see these projects implemented today than tomorrow. According to Drexel, it is quite surprising that the NEOS, as an economically liberal party, has positioned itself so clearly. Conversely, he is puzzled by the attitude of the Red Party: "The SPÖ emphasizes on the one hand that soil sealing must be slowed down and at the same time advocates high-ranking road construction with the corresponding land consumption. That doesn't fit together for us."