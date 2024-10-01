After the election: “FPÖ Carinthia has clearly delivered”

According to the FPÖ, Carinthia cannot go back to business as usual either: "The people here are not satisfied with the performance of the ÖVP and SPÖ either," Angerer is certain. For top candidate Gernot Darmann, who incidentally won a preferential vote mandate in his constituency (14% of the total party votes in the constituency), it is now off to Vienna: "I will miss the work in the state parliament, but the political work is just around the corner!" Incidentally, his successor will be Joseph Krammer from Maria Saale, but it has not yet been decided who will be the deputy chairman of the party. Darmann also warns against the kind of "traffic light coalition" that exists in Germany: "There will be no good future with this!" The Klagenfurt resident speaks of a "staircase joke of history" when it comes to Herbert Kickl's withdrawal in order to possibly still be able to form a coalition with the ÖVP. Incidentally, no invitations have yet been extended to Carinthian functionaries to take a seat at Kickl's side at a possible negotiating table: "If it is desired, then of course we will send someone. More details will certainly be discussed at tomorrow's meeting," said Angerer.